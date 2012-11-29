Reporter Tom Ricks Snubs MSNBC After Calling Out Fox News On Air

Tom Ricks, the defence reporter who called Fox News “a wing of the Republican Party” on air, had some choice words for MSNBC as well.



Here’s what the Pulitzer Prize winner told Melinda Henneberger of The Washington Post: “MSNBC invited me, but I said, ‘You’re just like Fox, but not as good at it.’ They wrote back and said, ‘Thank you for your candor.'”

The nonpartisan smackdowns reflect his criticism that the media politicized the attacks on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya, rather than focusing on the risks of “aggressive expeditious diplomacy.”

“Something did go very wrong, but I find Fox’s motive suspect,” Ricks told Henneberger.

UPDATE [2:46 p.m.]: Ricks tells BI: “I did not turn down MSNBC. They kept asking me to go on, and I finally wrote back that if I went on, I would say that they were just as bad as Fox, but not as effective as propagandists. And they said thank you for your candor, and apparently were no longer interested in having me on.”

