Veteran defence Reporter Calls Fox News 'A Wing Of The Republican Party' On Air — And Gets Promptly Cut Off

Veteran defence reporter and author Thomas E. Ricks was shown a quick exit today on Fox News after he claimed that the network “was operating as a wing of the Republican Party” during the presidential campaign.



Ricks, a Pulitzer Prize winner, was brought on to discuss the fallout of the September 11 attack on the U.S. mission in Benghazi, Libya, and said the controversy around the attack was “hyped, by this network especially.”

When challenged by anchor Jon Scott, Ricks said that the firefight was small and “it’s impossible to figure out what happened sometimes” before calling out Fox News.

“I thought I was being honest,” Ricks later told The New York Times. “They asked my opinion, and I gave it.”

Here’s the segment:



