This California Couple Retired On An Argentine Vineyard For Only $150,000

Photo: Photo: Courtesy of Thomas Phelan

San Fernando Valley, Calif. natives Tom and Yvonne Phelan envisioned one goal for retirement––purchasing and running their own vineyard.But by the time they hit their mid-sixties and hunkered down to start planning in early 2007, they were confronted by a bleak reality: The $150,000 they’d managed to stash for their golden years wasn’t going to stretch very far in the states.



“We had talked for a long time about owning a vineyard, and by the time we got serious about retirement, we realised that if we wanted to fulfil that dream, we’d have to look outside of the U.S.,” Tom told Business Insider.

So the couple sold off most of their belongings and turned to South America, where they spent a gruelling year navigating language barriers, dodgy realtors and their own naivete in their search of the perfect plot of land.

“We did not have a lot of money,” Tom said. “But we didn’t want to let our vineyard dreams die.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.