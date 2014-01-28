Here Are The Insane Hundred Thousand Dollar Watches From The Company Tom Perkins Bragged About On TV

On Monday legendary venture capitalist Tom Perkins gave an interview to Bloomberg during which he defended a controversial letter that said people who criticise the rich were behaving like the Nazis did toward the Jews in World War II.

At one point the co-founder of Kleiner Perkins Caulfield & Byers showed off the watch that he was wearing and said “I could buy a six-pack of Rolexes for this.”

The watch in question is from high end designer Richard Mille, which sells timepieces that range from tens of thousands of dollars to $2.4 million.

Here’s the full quote from Perkins:

“The New York Times got into a discussion of Rolex watches, and Why does any man need a Rolex watch?, and It’s a symbol of terrible values, etc., etc. Well, I think that’s a little silly. This isn’t a Rolex, I could buy a six-pack of Rolexes for this. But so what?”

We don’t know which model Perkins is wearing in the clip, but here is a sampling of Richard Mille watches:

Here’s a closer look at the “RM 26-01 Tourbillion Panda,” which costs $US880,500.

Richard Milles The Richard Mille Tourbillion Panda 26-01

Here’s a description of the RM 26-01 Tourbillion Panda:

The new RM26-01 tourbillon calibre is equipped with a baseplate machined from black Onyx, a variety of chalcedony composed of silicon dioxide from the cryptocrystalline quartz group. Onyx varieties featuring rectilinear black and white parallel stripes are part of the agate family, whereas entirely black stones are commonly known as black Onyx. This gem is said to absorb negative energy and bring great emotional stability to the wearer. The RM 26-01 tourbillon is a limited edition of 30 timepieces in 18K red gold and white gold.

Bloomberg took the opportunity to take “a closer look at this watchmaker for the 1%.” Check it out:

