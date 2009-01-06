Tom Perkins Selling Beloved Mega-Yacht

Ron Perelman’s not the only financier selling his boat. Legendary venture capitalist Tom Perkins is also selling his mammoth Maltese Falcon. To buy Perkins’ dinghy, though, you’ll need a little more scratch than you would have needed to nab Perelman’s.



Guardian: The Maltese Falcon, owned by American venture capitalist Tom Perkins is also for sale. One of the largest privately owned sailing yachts in the world at nearly 290ft, it can be bought for €115m [$158.2 million]. It has been on the market for months.

See Also: Ron Perelman Selling Yacht For $70 Million

