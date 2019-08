Tom Perkins, the founding partner of legendary firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, has died at 84, Recode and the New York Times reported.

Perkins died Tuesday night after a prolonged illness, the Times reported.

This story is developing…

NOW WATCH: A Dutch entrepreneur invented a hybrid between a bike and a treadmill



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.