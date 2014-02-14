Silicon Valley VC Tom Perkins Still Thinks 'The Parallel Holds' Between Persecution Of Jews And The 1%

Karyne Levy
Tom PerkinsBloomberg TelevisionTom Perkins

Tom Perkins, who made headlines last month for his controversial letter to the editor in the Wall Street Journal comparing the persecution of Jews in Germany to the “war on the 1%” in the U.S., was back at it again Thursday night at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco.

After making his initial statements in the WSJ, Perkins apologized for using the word “Kristallnacht.”

But he didn’t back off from the sentiment of the argument, which is that the rich are a minority and have been villainized. And he continued to hold onto the sentiment during his interview with Fortune’s Adam Lashinksy on Thursday night.

Mother Jones reporter Josh Harkinson tweeted throughout the night. Here are some highlights:


Watch the entire interview here:

