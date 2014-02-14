Silicon Valley VC Tom Perkins Still Thinks 'The Parallel Holds' Between Persecution Of Jews And The 1%

Tom Perkins, who made headlines last month for his controversial letter to the editor in the Wall Street Journal comparing the persecution of Jews in Germany to the “war on the 1%” in the U.S., was back at it again Thursday night at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco.

After making his initial statements in the WSJ, Perkins apologized for using the word “Kristallnacht.”

But he didn’t back off from the sentiment of the argument, which is that the rich are a minority and have been villainized. And he continued to hold onto the sentiment during his interview with Fortune’s Adam Lashinksy on Thursday night.

Perkins: “I think the parallel holds” between persecution of Jews in Germany and the 1% in US. #DiggingAHole

Perkins on class resentment: “San Francisco does not like becoming a suburb of Silicon Valley, and that is what’s happened.”

#TomPerkins: “Is Google responsible for the rising rents? Yes. What can they do about it? Nothing.” #inforumsf

Perkins: “If Germany had American gun laws, there would have never been a Hitler” #inforumSF Audience murmurs: “What?!”

“The Tom Perkins system is you don’t get to vote unless you pay $US1 in taxes” and “if you pay $US1M in taxes you get 1 million votes”

Watch the entire interview here:

