Man allegedly seen snorting cocaine in on the London Tube is getting a bunch of support from the online community

The identity of a “city worker” caught on video allegedly sniffing cocaine on the London Underground has been revealed.

Tom Osborne, 23, was the victim of public shaming after a video of him supposedly sniffing the class-A drug was published online by The Sun.

Osborne, a sales executive for BMC Group, can be seen sniffing a white powder substance off his hand in the video, before telling onlookers: “I’m not trying to be a d—, I just enjoy doing it.”

The British Transport Police (BTP) sent out a tweet appealing for witnesses, saying they’d like to “speak to him about his behaviour.”

Do you know this man? We want to speak to him about his behaviour on the Northern Line – http://t.co/VQhweJmYkJ Call us on 0800 40 50 40.

— BTP (@BTP) June 23, 2015

A spokesperson for Osborne’s employer, US technology firm BMC Group, said they were aware of the story, explaining: “We do not condone illegal activities among our employees and will take proper action within our disciplinary policy.”

However, people online have leaped to the defence of the city worker, with calls for him to be sacked being met with opposition and many Twitter users shaming the media for its vilification of Osborne.

I hope people support #TomOsborne because the media are now dead set on destroying his life because of one stupid thing he did.

— Dominic Leslie (@DomDom1919) June 24, 2015

Feel sorry for #TomOsborne. He did stupid, yes. But let’s check if he’s OK generally before the media destroys his life.

— Rhodri (or Rhodders) (@Wodwee) June 23, 2015

Later in the video, the exec jokes: “Oh my God, I’m f—–. Oh my God I’ve just taken way too much coke. I’m freaking out, f—, f—.”

One onlooker later said it was “like something from the Wolf of Wall Street, but on the tube.”

