Tom Morello Offers Real Recession-Friendly Ticket Prices

We turned up our noses at U2’s recession-friendly ticket prices two weeks ago: less than $120. That’s still pretty steep in our book.

But if you want really reduced ticket prices, check out the West Coast tour of Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello, whose new band Street Sweeper is offering seats for $15 a head, all of the proceeds of which go to charity.

Morello to LA Times: We try to keep the tickets for the “Justice Tour” to the people’s price. This tour grew out of shows I hosted at the Hotel Café over the last few years. They’re shows that are completely outside of the mainstream of how business is usually done in the music industry. I text the artists on my BlackBerry and ask them to play. One hundred per cent of the proceeds go to homeless advocacy. The artists not only perform at the shows but are invited to participate at the homeless shelters as well.

Those are recession-inspired ticket prices we can believe in.

