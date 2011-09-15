This BofA Exec Makes More Than His Boss And Is Gunning For His Job

Last week, embattled Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan appointed Tom Montag as a co-COO amid a major shakeup with Sallie Krawcheck and Joe Price both leaving the firm.



In the newly-created role of co-chief operating officer, Montag is responsible for all of the businesses that serve companies and institutional investors. Merrill Lynch’s institutional investment banking and trading division will now report to him.

This move could position Montag to one day take the helm as chief executive of the Charlotte North Carolina-based bank. Many say he’s gunning for the job.

