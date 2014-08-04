GOP Congressman Says He's Dealt With 'Organised Crime And Murderers,' So Nancy Pelosi Was No Big Deal

screenshot via Fox News Congressman Tom Marino (R-Pennsylvania) speaks on ‘Fox & Friends.’

Rep. Tom Marino’s (R-Pennsylvania) public scuffle with Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-California) was no big deal because he’s a “street fighter” who has dealt with far worse, he said Monday morning.

“I’m a former prosecutor,” Marino said on “Fox & Friends.” “I’ve been threatened by drug dealers, and organised crime, and murderers. And this was a walk in the park. I’m not going to put up with this. I don’t talk to people like this. My father told me to be a gentleman.”

The Pelosi incident began when Marino blamed Democrats for not addressing immigration issues when they controlled the House from 2007 to 2010. In video captured of the House floor, Pelosi can be seen hurrying over to personally dispute Marino’s position.

“She was wagging her finger at me and she just simply told me that I wasn’t important in so many words. I was an insignificant person. She was wagging her finger. I’m ‘insignificant’; she told me that twice. I just simply said to her, ‘Do you want to talk about this in the back?’ And she said no. She was visibly shaken,” Marino recalled.

Marino further accused Pelosi and other members of Congress of acting like “royalty” and looking down on his hardworking constituents.

“There are some people in Congress who think that they are royalty,” he said. “That comment was made not only to me, it was made to my constituents and the middle class and hardworking people across the United States. So it was what it was and I’m not afraid to speak up. I’m a street fighter.”

A spokeswoman for Pelosi has disputed Marino’s depiction of the confrontation, previously telling Business Insider the former House speaker simply wanted to tout Democrats’ own record on immigration.

“[Pelosi] just wanted to remind the Congressman that House Democrats had the courage to pass the DREAM Act — and have the courage to stand up for what the American people want: bipartisan, comprehensive immigration reform,” the spokeswoman said.

