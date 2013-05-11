JPMORGAN'S TOM LEE: These Are The 23 Best Stocks For The Next 6 Months

JP Morgan’s Tom Lee is one of the most accurate strategists on Wall Street, having nailed the S&P 500’s path in 2012.
In his brand new note to clients, he offers his list of “23 Ideas For The Next 3-6 Months.”
“Our base case in the short term sees equities higher through the end of 2Q and Cyclicals outperforming (dead cat bounce, 1Q laggards leading in 2Q, etc.),” he wrote. “However, there is a case to be made that Cyclical leadership will likely be a three- to five-year story with Technology, arguably the least consensus, therefore perhaps best positioned”
Lee’s picks run the gamut from biotech to semiconductors to retail.
The group boasts an average 2013 estimated price-to-earnings ratio of 12.3x and an average upside potential to their target prices of 13%.
Ticker: CBL
Sector: Retail REITs
Target price: $25
Dividend yield: 3.7%
Comment: CBL was recently upgraded to 'buy' by Goldman Sachs based on the belief that fears about tenant risk are overrated.
Source: JPM, Zolmax
Ticker: GD
Sector: defence
Target price: $75
Dividend yield: 2.9%
Comment: General Dynamics just reupped with the Pentagon to the tune of $180 million for more land systems.
Source: JPM, Crain's
Ticker: TXN
Sector: Semiconductors
Target price: $37
Dividend yield: 2.4%
Comment: Texas Instruments remained the No. 1 global supplier of industrial semiconductors in 2012.
Source: JPM, Dallas News
Ticker: SPLS
Sector: Office supplies
Target price: $14
Dividend yield: 3.3%
Comment: Staples just hired an executive away from GroupOn to helm its e-commerce division.
Source: JPM, Chicago Tribune
Ticker: KEY
Sector: Finance
Target price: $10.50
Dividend yield: 2.0%
Comment: KeyCorp is expected to increase its dividend 10% to $0.055 a share, and will repurchase up to $426 million worth of stocks.
Source: JPM, Cleveland Plain Dealer
Ticker: BA
Sector: Aerospace
Target price: $98
Dividend yield: 2.1%
Comment: Boeing says it's increased the rate at which it is able to produce Dreamliners.
Source: JPM, Reuters
Ticker: PRU
Sector: Financial
Target price: $69
Dividend yield: 2.7%
Comment: Prudential's 'guarantee-free' variable annuity has a 'markedly better' risk profile than normal ones, Citi says.
Source: JPM, Financial Times
Ticker: TWC
Sector: Cable
Target price: $103
Dividend yield: 2.3%
Comment: Time Warner is looking to expand its WiFi to more cities.
Source: JPM, CableFax
Ticker: XLNX
Sector: Semiconductors
Target price: $41.00
Dividend yield: 2.3%
Comment: Xilinx projects revenue growth of 1% to 5% sequentially, or to a range of about $537 million to $559 million.
Source: JPM, Dow Jones
Ticker: WFC
Sector: Financial
Target price: $41.00
Dividend yield: 2.6%
Comment: Wells Fargo shares recently hit a 52-week high and has a year-to-date return of 11.4%.
Source: JPM, Zacks
Ticker: CTL
Sector: Telecom
Target price: $40
Dividend yield: 8.3%
Comment: CenturyLink's business strategic revenue grew over 6% in Q1.
Source: JPM, Seeking Alpha
Ticker: ADI
Sector: Semiconductors
Target price: $51
Dividend yield: 2.6%
Ticker: BBY
Sector: Retail
Target price: $29
Dividend yield: 3.1%
Comment: Best Buy recently earned praise for its restructuring, including pulling out of Europe.
Source: JPM, Seeking Alpha
Ticker: CMTL
Sector: IT
Target price: $29
Dividend yield: 4.5%
Comment: Comtech just won a $29 million contract from the Navy.
Source: JPM, Business Wire
Ticker: PFE
Sector: Pharmaceuticals
Target price: $33
Dividend yield: 3.0%
Comment: Pfizer will now start selling Viagra online.
Source: JPM, UPI
Ticker: STJ
Sector: Biotech
Target price: $49
Dividend yield: 2.3%
Comment: St. Jude is now the second-largest firm in the pacemaker industry.
Source: JPM, Times Union
Ticker: CG
Sector: Private equity
Target price: $37.50
Dividend yield: 2.1%
Comment: Carlyle is planning a push into Japan.
Source: JPM, Wall Street Journal
Ticker: AAPL
Sector: Tech
Target price: $545
Dividend yield: 2.4%
Comment: Apple was just endorsed by Jeff Gundlach who said that if forced to choose he would own its shares.
Source: JPM, Business Insider
Ticker: TEVA
Sector: Pharmaceuticals
Target price: $46
Dividend yield: 2.6%
Comment: Teva, based in Israel, just signed a deal to sell a new psychiatric drug in the U.S.
Source: JPM, Yahoo
Ticker: CA
Sector: IT
Target price: $34
Dividend yield: 4.0%
Comment: CA raised its full-year earnings outlook on a successful appeal of its past federal income tax payments.
Source: JPM, 4-Traders
Ticker: VRTX
Sector: Pharmaceuticals
Target price: $100
Dividend yield: 0.0%
Comment: Vertex just announced progress in a cystic fibrosis treatment.
Source: JPM, Forbes
Ticker: UFS
Sector: Paper products
Target price: $95
Dividend yield: 2.3%
Comment: Domtar just boosted its dividend by 22%.
Source: JPM, Motley Fool
Ticker: GILD
Sector: Biotech
Target price: $75
Dividend yield: 0.0%
Comment: Gilead recently hit an all-time high on gains for its Hepatitis C drug.
Source: JPM, Bloomberg
