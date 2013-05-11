JPMORGAN'S TOM LEE: These Are The 23 Best Stocks For The Next 6 Months

JP Morgan’s Tom Lee is one of the most accurate strategists on Wall Street, having nailed the S&P 500’s path in 2012.



In his brand new note to clients, he offers his list of “23 Ideas For The Next 3-6 Months.”

“Our base case in the short term sees equities higher through the end of 2Q and Cyclicals outperforming (dead cat bounce, 1Q laggards leading in 2Q, etc.),” he wrote. “However, there is a case to be made that Cyclical leadership will likely be a three- to five-year story with Technology, arguably the least consensus, therefore perhaps best positioned”

Lee’s picks run the gamut from biotech to semiconductors to retail.

The group boasts an average 2013 estimated price-to-earnings ratio of 12.3x and an average upside potential to their target prices of 13%.

