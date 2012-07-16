JPMorgan's Tom Lee Names The 17 Best Stocks Right Now

Photo: Bloomberg TV
Over the last few years, stocks with significant international exposure have been favoured as the U.S. economy slowed.Lately, the opposite is true with China rapidly decelerating and Europe getting crushed by its debt burdens.
“Negative EPS revisions are heavily concentrated in companies with international exposure,” wrote Tom Lee, JP Morgan’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist.
Lee thinks that stocks with limited international exposure will do best through earnings season.
In a new note to clients, he handpicked 17 stocks with low international exposure, significant insider buying, and a track record of beating earnings expectations.
We feature those stocks and include stats on international sales as a per cent of total sales and the amount by which actual earnings beat the consensus estimate in Q1.
Ticker: PXD
Industry: Oil & Gas Exploration
International Sales: 0%
1Q 2012 EPS Beat: 6%
Reporting Date: 8/1/12
Pioneer is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States and South Africa.
Ticker: LUV
Industry: Airlines
International Sales: 0%
1Q 2012 EPS Beat: 5%
Reporting Date: 7/19/12
Southwest Airline is a passenger airline serving 72 cities in 37 states throughout the United States.
Ticker: EQT
Industry: Oil & Gas Exploration
International Sales: 0%
1Q 2012 EPS Beat: 2%
Reporting Date: 7/26/12
EQT is a natural gas producer in the Appalachian Basin with 5.4 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved reserves across 3.5 million acres.
Ticker: HUM
Industry: Managed Health Care
International Sales: 0%
1Q 2012 EPS Beat: 0%
Reporting Date: 8/6/12
Humana offers a range of insurance products to approximately 11 million members in its medical benefit plans.
Ticker: ORLY
Industry: Automotive Retail
International Sales: 0%
1Q 2012 EPS Beat: 2%
Reporting Date: 7/23/12
O'Reilly is a specialty retailer of automotive parts. It sells its products to both do-it-yourself (DIY) customers and professional service providers out of nearly 3,740 stores.
Ticker: CTSH
Industry: IT Consulting
International Sales: 22%
1Q 2012 EPS Beat: 0%
Reporting Date: 7/30/12
cognisant provides information technology, consulting and business process outsourcing services.
Ticker: BBT
Industry: Regional Banks
International Sales: 0%
1Q 2012 EPS Beat: 2%
Reporting Date: 7/20/12
BB&T operates banks across most of the eastern U.S.
Ticker: YHOO
Industry: Internet Software
International Sales: 34%
1Q 2012 EPS Beat: 1%
Reporting Date: 7/16/12
Yahoo! is a digital media company providing various online properties and services.
Ticker: SPG
Industry: Retail REITs
International Sales: 0%
1Q 2012 EPS Beat: 18%
Reporting Date: 7/23/12
Simon Property owns, develops, and manages various retail real estate properties including outlet malls and shopping centres.
Ticker: DGX
Industry: Health Care Services
International Sales: 0%
1Q 2012 EPS Beat: 4%
Reporting Date: 7/19/12
Quest Diagnostics provides of diagnostic testing and services for patients and physicians through its nationwide network of laboratories.
Ticker: PCG
Industry: Multi-Utilities
International Sales: 0%
1Q 2012 EPS Beat: 2%
Reporting Date: 8/2/12
Pacific Gas and Electric sells and delivers electricity and natural gas to customers. It serves approximately 5.2 million electricity distribution customers and approximately 4.3 million natural gas distribution customers.
Ticker: NOC
Industry: Aerospace & defence
International Sales: 6%
1Q 2012 EPS Beat: 6%
Reporting Date: 7/26/12
Northrop Grumman provides products and services in aerospace and electronics mostly to the U.S. Government.
Ticker: CINF
Industry: Property & Casualty Insurance
International Sales: 0%
1Q 2012 EPS Beat: 124%
Reporting Date: 7/23/12
Cincinnati Financial sells property and casualty insurance through independent insurance agents in 39 states.
Ticker: ED
Industry: Multi-Utilities
International Sales: 0%
1Q 2012 EPS Beat: 1%
Reporting Date: 8/1/12
ConEd delivers electricity, natural gas, and steam to customers in New York City and Westchester County.
Ticker: PEG
Industry: Multi-Utilities
International Sales: 0%
1Q 2012 EPS Beat: 0%
Reporting Date: 7/30/12
PSEG provides power to customer in the northeaster and midatlantic U.S.
Ticker: SLM
Industry: Consumer Finance
International Sales: 0%
1Q 2012 EPS Beat: 1%
Reporting Date: 7/16/12
Sallie Mae originates, services and collects loans it makes to students or to their parents to finance the cost of their education.
Ticker: SO
Industry: Electric Utilities
International Sales: 0%
1Q 2012 EPS Beat: 1%
Reporting Date: 7/27/12
The Southern Company is a holding company of public utility companies including Alabama Power Company, Georgia Power Company, Gulf Power Company, and Mississippi Power Company.
