JPMorgan's Tom Lee Names The 17 Best Stocks Right Now

Over the last few years, stocks with significant international exposure have been favoured as the U.S. economy slowed.Lately, the opposite is true with China rapidly decelerating and Europe getting crushed by its debt burdens.



“Negative EPS revisions are heavily concentrated in companies with international exposure,” wrote Tom Lee, JP Morgan’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist.

Lee thinks that stocks with limited international exposure will do best through earnings season.

In a new note to clients, he handpicked 17 stocks with low international exposure, significant insider buying, and a track record of beating earnings expectations.

We feature those stocks and include stats on international sales as a per cent of total sales and the amount by which actual earnings beat the consensus estimate in Q1.

Pioneer Natural Resources Ticker: PXD Industry: Oil & Gas Exploration International Sales: 0% 1Q 2012 EPS Beat: 6% Reporting Date: 8/1/12 Pioneer is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States and South Africa. Source: JP Morgan Southwest Airlines Ticker: LUV Industry: Airlines International Sales: 0% 1Q 2012 EPS Beat: 5% Reporting Date: 7/19/12 Southwest Airline is a passenger airline serving 72 cities in 37 states throughout the United States. Source: JP Morgan EQT Corp. Ticker: EQT Industry: Oil & Gas Exploration International Sales: 0% 1Q 2012 EPS Beat: 2% Reporting Date: 7/26/12 EQT is a natural gas producer in the Appalachian Basin with 5.4 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved reserves across 3.5 million acres. Source: JP Morgan Humana Inc. Ticker: HUM Industry: Managed Health Care International Sales: 0% 1Q 2012 EPS Beat: 0% Reporting Date: 8/6/12 Humana offers a range of insurance products to approximately 11 million members in its medical benefit plans. Source: JP Morgan O'Reilly Automotive Ticker: ORLY Industry: Automotive Retail International Sales: 0% 1Q 2012 EPS Beat: 2% Reporting Date: 7/23/12 O'Reilly is a specialty retailer of automotive parts. It sells its products to both do-it-yourself (DIY) customers and professional service providers out of nearly 3,740 stores. Source: JP Morgan cognisant Technology Ticker: CTSH Industry: IT Consulting International Sales: 22% 1Q 2012 EPS Beat: 0% Reporting Date: 7/30/12 cognisant provides information technology, consulting and business process outsourcing services. Source: JP Morgan BB&T Corp. Ticker: BBT Industry: Regional Banks International Sales: 0% 1Q 2012 EPS Beat: 2% Reporting Date: 7/20/12 BB&T operates banks across most of the eastern U.S. Source: JP Morgan Yahoo! Inc. Ticker: YHOO Industry: Internet Software International Sales: 34% 1Q 2012 EPS Beat: 1% Reporting Date: 7/16/12 Yahoo! is a digital media company providing various online properties and services. Source: JP Morgan Simon Property Group Ticker: SPG Industry: Retail REITs International Sales: 0% 1Q 2012 EPS Beat: 18% Reporting Date: 7/23/12 Simon Property owns, develops, and manages various retail real estate properties including outlet malls and shopping centres. Source: JP Morgan Quest Diagnostics Inc. Ticker: DGX Industry: Health Care Services International Sales: 0% 1Q 2012 EPS Beat: 4% Reporting Date: 7/19/12 Quest Diagnostics provides of diagnostic testing and services for patients and physicians through its nationwide network of laboratories. Source: JP Morgan PG&E Corp. Ticker: PCG Industry: Multi-Utilities International Sales: 0% 1Q 2012 EPS Beat: 2% Reporting Date: 8/2/12 Pacific Gas and Electric sells and delivers electricity and natural gas to customers. It serves approximately 5.2 million electricity distribution customers and approximately 4.3 million natural gas distribution customers. Source: JP Morgan Northrop Grumman Ticker: NOC Industry: Aerospace & defence International Sales: 6% 1Q 2012 EPS Beat: 6% Reporting Date: 7/26/12 Northrop Grumman provides products and services in aerospace and electronics mostly to the U.S. Government. Source: JP Morgan Cincinnati Financial Ticker: CINF Industry: Property & Casualty Insurance International Sales: 0% 1Q 2012 EPS Beat: 124% Reporting Date: 7/23/12 Cincinnati Financial sells property and casualty insurance through independent insurance agents in 39 states. Source: JP Morgan Consolidated Edison Inc. Ticker: ED Industry: Multi-Utilities International Sales: 0% 1Q 2012 EPS Beat: 1% Reporting Date: 8/1/12 ConEd delivers electricity, natural gas, and steam to customers in New York City and Westchester County. Source: JP Morgan Public Service Enterprise Group Ticker: PEG Industry: Multi-Utilities International Sales: 0% 1Q 2012 EPS Beat: 0% Reporting Date: 7/30/12 PSEG provides power to customer in the northeaster and midatlantic U.S. Source: JP Morgan SLM Corp. Ticker: SLM Industry: Consumer Finance International Sales: 0% 1Q 2012 EPS Beat: 1% Reporting Date: 7/16/12 Sallie Mae originates, services and collects loans it makes to students or to their parents to finance the cost of their education. Source: JP Morgan Southern Co. Ticker: SO Industry: Electric Utilities International Sales: 0% 1Q 2012 EPS Beat: 1% Reporting Date: 7/27/12 The Southern Company is a holding company of public utility companies including Alabama Power Company, Georgia Power Company, Gulf Power Company, and Mississippi Power Company. Source: JP Morgan How many of Lee's stocks show up on Morgan Stanley's list?

