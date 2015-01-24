TOM LEE: The 19 Best Stocks To Play The Housing Recovery

Fundstrat Homebuilding stocks closely track housing starts.

Fundstrat’s Tom Lee is bullish on housing in 2015.

To play the housing recovery, Lee recommended that investors buy homebuilder stocks.

“From 1992 to 2005, homebuilders tracked housing starts pretty closely,” Lee wrote in a recent note to clients. “Even the dips and surges were fairly closely tracked. From the 2009 depths, this has continued to hold as well.”

Improved household credit will further fuel housing starts in 2015, Lee wrote.

He identified the largest homebuilding stocks based on market cap, and ranked them by their mean implied upside.

