Wall Street Bull Tom Lee Resurfaces After Vanishing From JP Morgan

After falling off of the radar for six months, Wall Street bull Tom Lee is back.

CNBC’s Carl Quintanilla just announced Lee would be on CNBC at 10 am ET.

Lee, formerly the chief US equity strategist for JP Morgan, is now the founder and head of Fundstrat Global Advisors.

From Fundstrat.com: “We are an independent research boutique, providing market strategy and sector research. Our differentiated approach is based on what we call fundamental strategy. That is, our research process combines a top-down strategy view and a bottoms-up fundamental view, to develop a roadmap of practical and useful investment insights for our clients.”

Lee has often been panned for being a permabull. However, many of his market forecasts have ultimately been winners.

Before leaving JP Morgan, Lee published a 2,075 year-end target for the S&P 500 at the beginning of the year. At the time, his was the most bullish call on Wall Street. But with the S&P surging to as high as 2,011 recently, Lee’s has proven to be one of the more accurate calls.

Even after his abrupt departure from the JP Morgan, the details of his forecasts have proven prescient.

Is he still bullish? We’ll soon find out.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.