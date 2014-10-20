TOM LEE: In Five Years, I Think The Dow And S&P 500 Will Double

“I think the S&P and the Dow in five years will actually double,” Fundstrat’s Tom Lee said.

Lee told Bloomberg’s Tom Keene on Friday that he expects earnings on the S&P 500 to peak near $US190 per share from around $US120 today.

He expects earnings growth to be accelerated by a pick up in investment spending, a theme that many economists have been forecasting.

Business equipment has been getting old and companies have the cash to spend. Indeed, spending plans haven’t been this high in years.

In recent weeks, volatility has spiked in the markets, bringing the S&P 500 down from 2,019 on September, 19 to 1,862 when Lee spoke to Keene.

A doubling of the S&P 500 means Lee expects it to top out at north of 3,700. That’s even more bullish than the long-term bullish calls recently offered by Morgan Stanley’s Adam Parker and RBC’s Jonathan Golub.

Lee does recognise there are risks out there.

“What could go wrong?” he asked rhetorically in a note to clients on Friday. “In our view, we believe the greatest risk is a spillover into the global economy from the recent financial market dislocations. That is, an unwind of carry trades result in higher Euro-area funding costs then transmitted to US banks as financial stress. However, the offset remains supportive Central Banks that are closely watching. “

