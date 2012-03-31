UPDATE: TOM KREFT DENIES WINNING THE LOTTERY, SAYS IT WAS AN APRIL FOOLS JOKE

UPDATE: We have now heard from Maryland-based producer Tom Kreft, who says it was an April foolsjoke that caused a Wall Street Journal reporter to say that he had won the lottery.



Specifically, here’s his response to our email to him:

Sorry. It was an early April Fools Day prank. Sad to say I didn’t win anything but a little attention.

So we still don’t know who won in Maryland. And we do know that the Jackpot has been won three ways.

ORIGINAL POST: According to WSJ reporter Lauren Schuker, the man who just won the lottery is a man named Tom Kreft of Maryland (via Dealbook’s Peter Lattman). Earlier she had tweeted that she knew someone who knew the winner.

Former Miami Herald copy editor Matthew Bunsch has tweeted out the same name.

We’ve sent an email to Kreft to confirm, and have not heard back.

So this is not confirmed. All that being said…

His public Facebook page is here.

He seems to be a video and movie producer based in Maryland. This of course, jibes with the official information, that the one person who won is based in Maryland.

His blog containing his personal reel of videos is here.

And here’s one of his videos…

And here’s a more recent reel.

