Bloomberg Host Tom Keene Comes To The defence Of The Most Hated Restaurant In New York City

For the most part, New York City has had no problem expressing its distaste for Guy Fieri’s new Times Square mega-restaurant, Guy’s American Kitchen and Bar.The New York Times was especially brutal.



But there’s at least one media personality that thinks Fieri is doing it right. Bloomberg’s Tom Keene had nothing but praise for Guy’s after he visited the restaurant week. The radio host documented it all on his Facebook page.

Here’s what Keene wrote (the post has been edited for clarity):

I promised a road-trip to Times Square and Guy Fieri’s much maligned restaurant. First, it was wonderful to walk into Times Square like a tourist. It has been years, and it is a very very special place. Yes, it is all tourists, but it is such an important statement of American dynamism. For all of us and for an entrepreneurial upstart out of Columbus, Ohio like Fieri.

The food: jalapeno margarita where you could actually taste the fire in it, with less salt. Malibu baked oysters where you could actually taste the damn oyster, with less salt, better than the last three I have had from chi-chi restaurants…Pork shank that was perfect portioned, with a sauce that was OK-hey-great but with truly interesting vegetables and rice, and less salt, unlike Bubba Gumps and the Hard Rock within shouting distance.

ZZ Top and Lovely Rita from Sgt. Peppers? Plain Guy margarita, duex? Duex? And Ashley the waitress from North Carolina is nailing the service, hey Guy, let her wear plaid! No dessert, too full. Guy hats for Sara and Scarlett, Ozark Mtn and Boston, Tom Scholz and Boston! Are you kidding? $6 16 oz. PBRs? I have never seen Fieri on TV. The place is brand new, ambitious and creates 150 to 200 jobs in the tourist nexus of New York City. Get over it Food Philistines. Fieri is trying to do American basic with a bit of flare…Ashley, I’ll have another…I’m walking.

So chalk one up for Fieri.

We’re just pleased to find out Keene likes ZZ Top.

