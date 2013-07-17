Trayvon Martin's Friend, Rachel Jeantel, Offered A Full College Scholarship

Radio personality Tom Joyner has offered Rachel Jeantel, the friend of Trayvon Martin who spoke to him shortly before he died, a full scholarship to any Historically Black College or University she chooses.



The website Joyner founded, BlackAmericaWeb.com, confirmed the news. Jeantel spoke to Joyner on his radio show Tuesday morning.

He said to her: “If you want to graduate from high school, and go to an HBCU, even if it’s not in Florida but especially Florida,like Florida Memorial, Edward Waters or FAMU, if you want to do that, I want to help you do that. I will help you get tutors to get you out of high school, tutors to help you pass the SAT and I will give you a full ride scholarship to any HBCU you’d like.”

Joyner said he was moved by Jeantel’s testimony. The funding for the scholarship will come from the Tom Joyner Foundation.

Jeantel reluctantly took the stand to testify for the prosecution in the second-degree murder trial of George Zimmerman. She told the courtroom that she heard Martin say “get off, get off” before the call cut out and Zimmerman shot him. During her testimony, which spanned two days, she was mocked online by people insulting her dress, mannerisms, and intelligence.

Zimmerman was acquitted of all charges on Saturday.

