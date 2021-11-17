Tom Holland says he and Zendaya ‘felt robbed of our privacy’ after paparazzi photos of them kissing went viral

Tom Holland and Zendaya met through their roles as Peter Parker/Spider-Man and MJ, respectively, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Tom Holland spoke about his relationship with Zendaya in a new cover story for GQ.

Holland said the pair “felt robbed of our privacy” when they were photographed kissing in July.

“We’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together,” the actor added.

Tom Holland said that he and “Spider-Man” costar Zendaya felt “robbed” of their privacy when paparazzi snapped now-viral photos of them kissing in a car.

“One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” Holland, 25, said in a cover story for GQ’s Men of the Year issue released on Wednesday.

The actor, who has rarely commented on his romantic relationships, said that he’s “always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway.”

Holland met Zendaya during her audition process for the role of MJ in 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

Since then, he’s spoken highly of the actress and said that she helped him navigate fame. They’ve also referred to each other as best friends in interviews and on social media.

Tom Holland and Zendaya commented on their relationship in the latest issue of GQ. Joel Ryan/Invision/AP

In early July, Page Six published photos that showed Holland and Zendaya kissing in an Audi driven by the British actor. According to the publication, the actors were photographed at a red light in Silver Lake, Los Angeles, where Zendaya’s mom lives.

The photos came after years of relationship rumors and denials from Holland and the Disney Channel alum.

“We sort of felt robbed of our privacy,” Holland told GQ of the moment.

The actor also said that “it’s not a conversation that I can have without her.”

“You know, I respect her too much to say… This isn’t my story. It’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together,” Holland said.

Zendaya commented on the incident as well, saying that “it was quite strange and weird and confusing and invasive.”

She continued: “The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own.… I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other.”

Zendaya and Tom Holland in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios

Holland and Zendaya will reunite on-screen in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” set for release on December 17.

The film will explore the fallout of “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and show Peter and MJ navigating their blossoming relationship amid the public revelation that he’s Spider-Man — plus the unleashing of the multiverse.

“It’s art imitating life, except I can’t swing away in real life,” Holland told GQ.