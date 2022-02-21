Tom Holland says reports that he bought a new house in London with Zendaya are ‘completely false’

Zendaya and Tom Holland met through their Marvel roles as MJ and Peter Parker/Spider-Man. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Tom Holland denied reports that he and Zendaya bought a house together in London.

During an appearance on “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” he said that the reports are “completely false.”

Holland and Zendaya met through their Marvel roles and confirmed their relationship in 2021.

Tom Holland has shut down reports that he purchased a new home with Zendaya.

“I’ve had so many people call me up because apparently, I bought a new house in South London? Which is completely false,” Holland told cohosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest during an appearance on “Live With Kelly and Ryan” on Friday. “I didn’t buy a new house. I’m like, ‘Wow, what a surprise, I wonder when I’ll get the keys.'”

In January, Daily Mail reported that Holland was spending millions renovating his home, located not too far from his parents’ home in London.

An anonymous source told the publication that Holland “has spent quite some time making this house into his perfect home and Zendaya has been visiting him in London, so let’s see. They are Hollywood’s hot, young couple and don’t want to be apart.”

The Mirror UK also reported that the couple would be moving into Holland’s renovated home.

“They are very much in love and wanted their first home to be in London where Tom grew up,” an anonymous source said. “Everyone is thrilled for them.”

“The plan is for them to move in after renovation is completed, probably late summer,” the source added.

Zendaya as MJ and Tom Holland in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ Sony Pictures

Holland and Zendaya met through their roles as Peter Parker/Spider-Man and MJ, respectively, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

They first costarred in the 2017 movie “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and have since shared the screen in two more standalone Spidey sequels, “Spider-Man: Far from Home” (2019) and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (2021).

For years, Holland and Zendaya denied dating rumors.

But in July 2021, the actors were photographed kissing in an Audi driven by Holland. Additional photos posted by Page Six showed Holland and Zendaya walking out of a home with her mom, Claire Stoermer.

The following month, Holland and Zendaya were photographed attending the wedding of a friend named Josh Florez in Simi Valley, California.

Zendaya and Tom Holland in December 2021. Joel Ryan/Sony Pictures Entertainment

Holland also spoke publicly about their relationship in a cover story for GQ’s Men of the Year issue,

The “Cherry” star said that he and Zendaya “sort of felt robbed of our privacy” when the paparazzi took photos of them in July and released them.

“One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” he told GQ.

Zendaya shared similar comments, telling the publication: “I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other.”

The stars also participated in the global press tour for “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Most recently, Zendaya accompanied Holland while the British actor was in New York City promoting his new film, “Uncharted.”

The two were photographed holding hands while en route to the premiere of “Uncharted” at AMC Lincoln Center.

They were also seen wearing jerseys with each others’ names on them while attending the New York Rangers game at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.