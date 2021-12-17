Tom Holland and Zendaya are against Spider-Man sex scenes: ‘No one wants to see Peter Parker having sex’

Zendaya and Tom Holland in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ Sony Pictures

You won’t see any sex in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

“We are still very much young kids,” Holland told Yahoo Entertainment.

“Peter Parker is like a little brother,” Zendaya added.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” stars Tom Holland and Zendaya were aligned in a recent interview in agreeing that sex scenes did not have a place in their franchise.

Yahoo Entertainment asked the pair recently if the couple should have a sex scene, following one being featured in the previous Marvel release, “Eternals.”

“I don’t think it’s appropriate for the Spider-Man franchise,” Holland said. “We are still very much young kids. Should there be a future for this character maybe one day we will explore that. But at the moment, this is a film about celebrating friendships and young love.”

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ Sony Pictures Entertainment

Holland continued: “No one wants to see Peter Parker having sex! That would be horrible.”

There is, however, a lot to be excited about in “No Way Home.”

The latest Spidey movie features Peter Parker facing off with several iconic villains from the multiverse, including Dr. Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina) and Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe).

Insider’s Kirsten Acuna noted in her review of the movie: “No one — not Marvel or Warner Bros. — has been able to deliver a live-action replica of a group of supervillains other than in animation. Sony succeeds in being the first studio to finally make it work with a big cast in a way that’s nostalgic but also ridiculously fun.”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is currently playing in theaters.