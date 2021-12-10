Tom Holland says he made a WhatsApp group chat with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield: ‘I think I’m the only one who’s ever spoken in it’

Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland have portrayed Spider-Man in separate franchises. Columbia Pictures; Columbia Pictures; Marvel/Sony Pictures

Tom Holland said that he initiated a group chat on WhatsApp with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Holland has met both actors who previously played Spider-Man on the big screen.

“I think I’m the only one who’s ever spoken in it,” Holland added.

“I don’t know how it got set up,” Holland initially said while paired with costar Zendaya for an interview with BBC Radio One’s film critic Ali Plumb.

As he started detailing his past encounter with Maguire, the first actor to portray the Marvel webslinger on the big screen before Garfield and Holland later took over in separate reboots, Holland realized that he was actually the one who initiated the group chat.

“We bumped into Tobey at a Japanese restaurant a while ago and I took his number and then I set it up,” the actor said. “I was like, ‘Guys, listen, we can’t all share each others’ numbers and not have a group chat.'”

Maguire played the iconic Marvel character in Sam Raimi’s trilogy, released between 2002 and 2007. Garfield went on to star as Spider-Man in two movies released in 2012 and 2014.

“No Way Home,” which marks Holland’s sixth appearance as the webslinger and is his third standalone movie, will feature villains from Maguire and Garfield’s films.

Rumors about Garfield and Maguire also appearing in the film have persisted over the past year, despite Holland and Garfield repeatedly denying reports.

Holland first met Garfield at the BAFTAs in 2017 and the “Social Network” star has repeatedly praised the young actor’s performance over the years. Most recently the two met up at a GQ’s Men of the Year party.

“We’d only met once before a bunch of years ago on the red carpet,” Garfield said in an interview for “ Smallzy’s Celebrity Small Talk .”

He continued: “I was there with my dad, he was there with his mum I think. It was a really sweet thing. So, it was nice to be able to see him and be like, ‘I’m so so excited to see what your movie is going to be’ and I just think he’s such a great actor and such a great Spider-Man. It was fun.”

Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland at the 2021 GQ Men of the Year party. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GQ

In his BBC Radio One interview, Holland said that playing Spider-Man can be an “alienating” experience because only three actors have done it in a live-action, big-screen project.

“I have my friendships and my relationships with people that I can express my concerns and talk about my problems and that sort of stuff,” he said. “But there’s nothing quite like doing it with someone who has donned the suit.”

Holland said that although he doesn’t know Garfield well, he wanted to approach him at the party because of their shared experience.

“We went out to another party after that and I actually bumped into Tobey only 20 minutes later,” he added. “Over the last few years, we’ve kind of been getting closer just because I think we’ve all realized that we share something that only us three people share.”

Continuing to deny reports of all three actors suiting up together in “No Way Home,” Holland said: “And obviously, one day, sharing the screen with them would be a delight. No one believes me, but unfortunately, it’s not in this movie.”