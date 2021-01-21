Tom Holland was 'convinced' that he was going to get fired after filming 'Captain America: Civil War'

Disney/Marvel Tom Holland in ‘Captain America: Civil War.’

Tom Holland opened up about playing Spider-Man in the MCU in an interview for Variety.

Holland was “convinced” he was going to get fired after filming “Captain America: Civil War.”

“I don’t know why. I can’t really explain it,” the actor said.

Tom Holland says he had an irrational fear of being fired by Marvel after he filmed “Captain America: Civil War.”

“From the moment of shooting ‘Civil War’ to shooting ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming,’ I was convinced they were going to fire me. I don’t know why,” Holland said during a conversation with Daniel Kaluuya for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series.

During the interview, Holland spoke about the exhausting audition process he went through for the role of Spider-Man/Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Sony Pictures Entertainment Tom Holland as Spider-Man in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home.’

“It was seven months of auditioning,” the actor said. “I must’ve done six auditions, and they don’t tell you anything.”

Eventually, he did a screen test with Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man/Tony Stark) and a fight scene with Chris Evans(Captain America/Steve Rogers). After finding out that he got the part, Holland spent about a week filming “Civil War,” which marked his first appearance in the MCU.

“I’d finished the film, ‘Civil War’ hadn’t come out yet, and I just didn’t hear anything from anyone,” Holland told Kaluuya of feeling concerned that he’d get fired.

“I was convinced for about a year that they were going to fire me,” he said. “I don’t know why. I can’t really explain it. It was awful, but they didn’t â€” obviously.”

Holland went on to star in “Homecoming,” his first standalone superhero movie, in 2017. He received rave reviews for his performance as the teen webslinger and reprised his role for the 2019 sequel titled “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

He also starred in “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.” Next, he’ll return as Spider-Man for a third standalone film.

“It’s been crazy, mate,” Holland told Kaluuya of his Marvel experience. “It’s been the most wild rollercoaster, but I’ve loved it. I’ve loved every minute of it. It’s been amazing.”

