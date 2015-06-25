New Spider-Man Tom Holland may have won the role thanks to his insane Instagram posts

The competition to become the next Spider-Man was fierce.

The Wrap reported a month ago that the shortlist included young talents like Nat Wolff (“The Fault in Our Stars”), Asa Butterfield (“Ender’s Game”), and Liam James (“2012”), to name a few.

Anthony Harvey/Getty 19-year-old English actor Tom Holland can probably do his own ‘Spider-Man’ stunts.

But on Tuesday, Sony and Marvel Studios announced that it had chosen 19-year-old English actor Tom Holland.

Known best for playing the lead in “Billy Elliot the Musical” in London and starring opposite Ewan McGregor and Naomi Watts in the 2012 film “The Impossible,” Holland hasn’t previously been the star of a big Hollywood film like some of the others vying to play Peter Parker.

But if his Instagram account gives us any indication, he certainly has the ability to be Spider-Man.

We wonder if Sony and Marvel were swayed by some of these incredible moves Holland has posted to his 32,000 Instagram followers over the past few months. They will definitely come in handy when playing the agile superhero.

Check out Holland’s moves below:

