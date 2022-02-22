Tom Holland says a Spider-Man actor in ‘No Way Home’ has a ‘fake ass’ in their superhero suit

From left: Tobey Maguire in ‘Spider-Man 2,’ Andrew Garfield in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man,’ and Tom Holland in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ Columbia Pictures; Columbia Pictures; Sony Pictures

Tom Holland said one star who played Spider-Man in “No Way Home” had a “fake ass” in their costume.

Holland recalled being on set and thinking, “Wow! Oh, hang on a minute, no, that’s not real.”

Holland didn’t reveal if he was talking about himself, Tobey Maguire, or Andrew Garfield.

“I’ll give you a spoiler, and I’m not going to tell you who, but one of us has a fake ass in their suit,” Holland said during an appearance on NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Monday. “You can figure out that for yourselves.”

“I remember being on set and being like ‘Wow! Oh, hang on a minute, no, that’s not real,'” the “Uncharted” star added.

Holland is the third actor to portray Peter Parker/Spider-Man in a big screen, live-action project.

The iconic Marvel web-slinger was played by Tobey Maguire in Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man” trilogy released between 2002 and 2007.

When the franchise was rebooted a few years later, Andrew Garfield took over the role for two “Amazing Spider-Man” films released in 2012 and 2014, directed by Marc Webb.

All three Spider-Man actors starred in Holland’s third standalone “Spider-Man” film as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” The movie was released in December to rave reviews from both critics and fans.

Maguire, Garfield, and Holland have all previously spoken about the challenges of wearing the form-fitting Spider-Man suit.

In January, Garfield told “Happy Sad Confused” podcast host Josh Horowitz that he had to exercise in order to fit into his “Amazing Spider-Man” suit again for “No Way Home.”

That month, the actor told Variety that the three actors discussed “going to the bathroom” and “padding around the package.”

Garfield also said that Holland was “jealous” of his suit because it included zippers that allowed him to get his hands out of the costume, meanwhile, Holland had to resort to using his nose to operate his phone on set.