Tom Holland says he ‘got in trouble’ with Sony for describing ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ as ‘brutal’ and ’emotional’ during the press tour

Tom Holland in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ Sony Pictures

Warning: There are major spoilers ahead for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” starring Tom Holland.

Holland told The Hollywood Reporter that he “got in trouble” with Sony for the way he described “NWH.”

Holland said the studio told him not to call the film “brutal” and “emotional” because it “doesn’t sell.”

Tom Holland says that he “got in trouble” for the way he promoted “Spider-Man: No Way” home prior to its release.

“I actually got in trouble on the press tour,” Holland, who stars as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) said in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I got a phone call from some people at the studio, saying, ‘Stop saying the movie is brutal! Stop saying the movie is emotional! It doesn’t sell the movie!'”

The actor continued: “And I was like, ‘But it is! This is the most emotional superhero movie that’s ever been made.’ And they were like, ‘We want people to understand how fun it is.’ And I was like, ‘It is fun, but it’s also kind of heartbreaking.’ So I had to sort of change track on how I was promoting the movie, but I’m glad I gave at least some people some warning.”

Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ Columbia Pictures

“No Way Home,” which marked Holland’s sixth appearance as the web-slinger and third standalone film, was released on December 17.

The film stars Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, and Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan.

“NWH” also brings back six total villains from Tobey Maguire’s “Spider-Man” trilogy (released between 2002 and 2007) and Andrew Garfield’s “The Amazing Spider-Man” films (released in 2012 and 2014): Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Alfred Molina’s Dr. Otto Octavius/Doc Ock, Thomas Hayden Church’s Flint Marko/Sandman, Rhys Ifans’ Dr. Curtis Connors/Lizard, and Jamie Foxx’s Max Dillon/Electro.

Most notably, “NWH” includes the long-rumored returns of Maguire and Garfield as Peter Parker/Spider-Man.

From left: Tobey Maguire in ‘Spider-Man 2,’ Andrew Garfield in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man,’ and Tom Holland in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ Columbia Pictures; Columbia Pictures; Sony Pictures

The widely-praised movie is a culmination of three generations of cinema, but pre-release, Holland — who’s known for unintentionally spilling spoilers — wasn’t able to disclose any specific details. So instead, the actor focused on the emotions that he experienced while filming and the feelings “NWH” would evoke in fans.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in October, he spoke about filming a scene with Zendaya and Batalon, describing it as “heartbreaking but also really exciting because we’re all moving into the next chapter of our careers.”

“Sharing that moment with them was maybe the best day I’ve ever had on set,” he added. “I don’t think I’ve cried like that ever.”

In an interview with Total Film released in November, Holland said that people will be surprised that “NWH” is “not fun.”

“It’s dark and it’s sad, and it’s going to be really affecting,” he said. “You’re going to see characters that you love go through things that you would never wish for them to go through.”

Holland also described the film as “the best ‘Spider-Man’ film that we’ve ever made” and said the movie would be “brutal.”

Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ Matt Kennedy/Sony/Marvel Studios

Fans who have seen “NWH,” know that the movie delivers on the emotional and brutal moments teased by Holland.

“NWH” shows Peter dealing with the aftermath of the world finding out that he’s Spider-Man at the end of 2019’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

He turns to Doctor Strange for help, and the sorcerer casts a spell to make the world forget about his superhero alter ego. But the spell goes awry and characters from the multiverse enter Holland’s world.

Over the course of the movie, the teen superhero witnesses the heartbreaking death of Aunt May. Moments later, Maguire and Garfield’s character enter his world via portals, and the Spider-Men console Holland’s Peter over the loss of his guardian.

The film’s largest battle sequence shows all three Spider-Men teaming up and curing the villains before sending them back to their universes.

Then, Peter makes the heartbreaking decision to ask Doctor Strange to cast a spell that would make the world forget who Peter Parker is, in order to keep the multiverse at bay. Peter tearfully says goodbye to MJ and Ned right before the spell is cast.

In the film’s bittersweet ending, Peter finds himself alone in the world with people oblivious to who he is — but still carrying out his duty as Spider-Man in a new suit inspired by the designs of Maguire and Garfield’s costumes.