Tom Holland challenged Ryan Reynolds to put a T-shirt on while doing a handstand and the “Deadpool” actor had a hilarious response.

zz/KGC-247/STAR MAX/IPx and Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Tom Holland and Ryan Reynolds are both known for their roles as comic-book characters Spider-Man/Peter Parker and Deadpool/Wade Wilson.

Tom Holland challenged Ryan Reynolds to put on a T-shirt while doing a handstand, which requires strength and agility.

Reynolds responded by posting a video of himself appearing confused and disgusted, then he said, “No.”

On Wednesday, Holland posted a video of himself on his Instagram story taking on a fitness challenge that requires strength and agility. As part of the challenge, a person must attempt to put a shirt on by manoeuvring their body and maintaining a handstand position the entire time.

You can watch Holland’s video, which was reshared by @getFANDOM, below.

Good to see Tom Holland's Spider-Man training is (somewhat) paying off ???? (via @TomHolland1996 | IG) pic.twitter.com/jGINhscvwa — Fandom (@getFANDOM) April 1, 2020

After successfully completing it, the 23-year-old actor was out of breath and tagged three people to do the challenge next: “Spider-Man: Far From Home” costar Jake Gyllenhaal, fellow Marvel star Reynolds, and his best friend named Harrison Osterfield.

The handstand challenge is just one of many activities that people have been participating in and tagging friends in while practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Reynolds saw Holland’s tag and reposted parts of the video on his Instagram story. In response to the challenge, the 43-year-old actor appeared puzzled and disgusted for several seconds before saying, “No.”

Ryan Reynolds gives a very appropriate response after being tagged in Tom Holland's strenuous IG fitness challenge ???? (via @VancityReynolds) pic.twitter.com/m792TGd1vD — Fandom (@getFANDOM) April 2, 2020

Although Reynolds refused to attempt it, Osterfield and Gyllenhaal did.

Gyllenhaal trolled Holland by reposting the “Spider-Man” star’s videos on his Instagram story and writing: “Wait. @tomholland2013 What’s the challenge??? Shirtless heavy breathing??”

After watching the full video of the challenge, Gyllenhaal successfully nailed it. Then he nominated three stars to follow suit: sister Maggie Gyllenhaal, Hugh Jackman, and 50 Cent.

Jake Gyllenhaal/Instagram Jake Gyllenhaal successfully completed the handstand challenge.

