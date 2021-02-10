Tom Holland says he refused to wear a wig for the 3rd 'Spider-Man' movie

Sony Pictures Entertainment Tom Holland as Spider-Man in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home.’

Tom Holland told Esquire that he refused to wear a wig for the upcoming third “Spider-Man” film.

Holland began filming in late 2020 and his hair was cut differently due to a previous movie role.

The costume department wanted him to wear a wig to cover the shaved sides, but he said no.

Tom Holland says that he was adamant about not wearing a wig for the third instalment of his standalone “Spider-Man” franchise.

“For the first time in my life, I put my foot down as the leading actor and was like, ‘I’m not f—ing wearing that wig,” the 24-year-old actor, known for his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, said in a new cover story for Esquire.

“‘I’m going to have shorter hair and you’re going to have to deal with it,'” Holland continued.

The actor said that he headed to Atlanta, Georgia to begin filming the untitled “Spider-Man” movie in October 2020, days after he wrapped production as Nathan Drake in “Uncharted,” an upcoming action movie based on a video game series of the same name.

For his role as the protagonist in “Uncharted,” his hair was cut into a “much cooler” style that was different from his Marvel look.

So, when it came time to start filming the third “Spider-Man” movie, the costume department wanted to put a wig on him to better resemble his Peter Parker style.

“I have cool shaved sides and it’s slick at the back, and that’s not very Peter Parker,” Holland said of his appearance in “Uncharted.”

He continued: “He’s a bit of a loser. So they put this wig on me that was just around the sides.”

Sony Pictures Entertainment Tom Holland stars as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home.’

In typical Marvel fashion, little is known about the upcoming “Spider-Man” movie.

Jamie Foxx, who played the villain named Electro/Max Dillon in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” will appear in the film. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Foxx said that his character wouldn’t be blue this time.

Benedict Cumberbatch will reportedly return as fellow New York-based superhero Doctor Strange and there’s a good chance that J.K. Simmons will pop up as J. Jonah Jameson.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Alfred Molina will show up as the villain Dr. Otto Octavius (also known as Doctor Octopus). His character was last seen in the 2004 “Spider-Man” sequel that starred Tobey Maguire in the titular role.

There have also been rampant reports that Maguire and Andrew Garfield, both of whom portrayed the web-slinger in separate “Spider-Man” franchises, will appear in the movie.

Speaking to Esquire, Holland denied reports and said, “They will not be appearing in this film.”

Holland’s answer isn’t surprising, considering the lengths Marvel goes through to keep details about their films a secret.

The actor has also been known to spoil previous movies, so it’s possible that he hasn’t been told about the casting news â€” or he knows for sure and is lying.

