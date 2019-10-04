Tom Holland's plea to keep Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe caused Disney to come back to the negotiating table

Sony Pictures ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’

Disney CEO Bob Iger said that Spider-Man actor Tom Holland “cared so much” and that it was “clear that the fans wanted Tom back as Spider-Man.”

Iger confirmed that Holland called him to discuss the Disney-Sony deal, which prompted Iger to come back to the negotiating table with Sony.

The two companies announced last week that the character will star in a third Marvel Cinematic Universe movie coproduced by Marvel Studios.

Disney CEO Bob Iger talked about Tom Holland’s plea to Disney and Sony to keep Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe while promoting his new book, “The Ride of a Lifetime,” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday.

Iger said it was “clear that the fans wanted Tom back as Spider-Man” during Disney’s D23 expo, where Holland made an appearance for his upcoming Pixar movie, “Onward.”

Iger confirmed that Holland called Iger to discuss Spider-Man’s on-screen future, which The Hollywood Reporter first reported on Wednesday.

“It was clear that he cared so much,” Iger said of the call. “He’s a great Spider-Man. I felt for him and it was clear that the fans wanted all of this to happen.”

Iger said that after talking to Holland, he called Sony to come back to the negotiating table.

“Sometimes companies, when they are negotiating, they forget that there are other folks out there that actually matter,” Iger said.

Deadline first reported last month that Sony and Disney had failed to reach an agreement over Spider-Man’s future movie appearances. Disney had earned up to 5% of first-dollar gross on the movies, but wanted a 50/50 cofinancing stake in future “Spider-Man” movies. Sony, which owns the film rights to the character and retains distribution rights on the character’s solo MCU movies, didn’t budge.

But the two companies announced last week that they had reached a deal for Holland’s Spider-Man to star in a third MCU “Spider-Man” movie produced by Marvel Studios and its president Kevin Feige, as well as one other MCU movie outside of that. Disney will now earn 25% of net gross on the third movie, according to THR.

