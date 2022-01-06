Tom Holland pitched a ‘young’ James Bond movie but the 007 producers weren’t interested: ‘It didn’t really make sense’

Tom Holland. Valerie Macon/Getty

Tom Holland revealed that he pitched a James Bond origin story to Sony a few years ago.

He explained to Total Film it was “this idea of a young Bond film that I’d come up with.”

“I don’t think the Bond estate were particularly interested,” he said.

Tom Holland revealed to Total Film that around the time he was making “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” he pitched the idea of taking on the James Bond franchise to Sony.

“I had a meeting… with Sony to pitch this idea of a young Bond film that I’d come up with,” Holland said, as at the time Sony didn’t just have the rights to Spider-Man, it was also releasing the James Bond movies (the 007 franchise is now released by MGM).

“It was the origin story of James Bond,” Holland continued. “It didn’t really make sense. It didn’t work. It was the dream of a young kid, and I don’t think the Bond estate were particularly interested.”

Tom Holland in ‘Uncharted.’ Sony

However, the pitch meeting wasn’t a bust. It led to Holland taking on the role of Nathan Drake in Sony’s adaptation of the hit video game “Uncharted.”

“The idea of a young Bond film sparked this idea, in turn, that you could do a Nathan Drake story as an origin story, rather than as an addition to the games,” Holland said.

Holland will star opposite Mark Wahlberg as “Sully” Sullivan in the big-screen take on the hit PlayStation game that follows the two as they go on treasure-hunting adventures. It’s set for release on February 18.

Meanwhile, as Daniel Craig departed in dramatic fashion as the latest James Bond, franchise producer Barbara Broccoli is in no rush to find a successor. Though she has said when a decision is made it will be a British man.

Who knows, maybe Holland will trade in his Spidey costume and be the next Bond after all.