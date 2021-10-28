Tom Holland says he pitched some Spider-Man movie ideas with Venom and other villains when he thought Spidey was out of the MCU for good

Tom Holland as Spider-Man in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home.’ Sony/Marvel

Tom Holland spoke about Sony and Marvel 2019’s split in a new interview for Empire magazine.

The day news broke that Spidey would be pulled from the MCU, he pitched film ideas to a “Spider-Man” producer.

Holland said that he suggested the webslinger being part of projects with Venom or Kraven the Hunter.

Tom Holland pitched film ideas to “Spider-Man” producer Amy Pascal when he thought the iconic webslinger was permanently pulled from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“On the day that the announcement happened that I would no longer be in the MCU… I just drove over to Amy Pascal’s house and sat with her by her pool, and we sat there for hours, just chatting, and pitching movies,” Holland said in the December 2021 issue of Empire magazine, released on Thursday.

The actor continued: “How would we do a film without Marvel? Does Peter Parker fall through a portal, and then he’s in the Venom world? Or do we do a Kraven the Hunter film?”

“It was a nice distraction,” he added. “Because as a young kid I was so in love with Marvel, and I was lucky to be a part of that when they took the rug from under my feet, I was not ready to say goodbye yet.”

The Marvel character Venom/Eddie Brock was first played by Topher Grace in Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man: 3,” which was released in 2007 and starred Tobey Maguire as the titular character. Tom Hardy made his debut as the villain in a rebooted Sony/Marvel film titled “Venom” in 2018. Hardy reprised the role for a 2021 sequel titled “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.”

In May 2021, it was revealed that “Avengers: Age of Ultron” star Aaron Taylor-Johnson will star as Kraven the Hunter, a popular Spidey foe from the comics, in a standalone film that’s in the works.

Tom Hardy in ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage.’ Sony

The “announcement” Holland was referring to in his Empire interview was Sony and Marvel’s famous 2019 split.

In August of that year, weeks after the release of “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” Holland’s future in the MCU was unclear after a deal between the two studios fell through.

Because the two studios were unable to reach a financial agreement regarding the character, Spider-Man was removed from the MCU.

In September, Sony and Marvel (owned by Disney) were able to compromise and revealed that they would be co-producing a third standalone movie about the webslinger.

Reflecting on that situation, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told Empire that he “was mentally preparing to emotionally separate from it.”

Tom Holland putting his hands over his head in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home.’ Sony/Marve;

Holland, who previously said to Jimmy Kimmel that he made a drunken plea to Disney CEO Bob Iger, told Empire that he doesn’t deserve as much credit for the studios’ agreement.

“From a business perspective, I wasn’t instrumental at all,” he said. “People seem to think I suddenly went to law school and single-handedly struck up a deal between Sony and Disney. Essentially, all I did was show both parties how passionate I was about this character. I basically just said, ‘Look, if there’s a world where you can fix this, it will be so much better for the character, and for me, and for the fans. So if you can fix it, fix it.”

Holland will reprise his role as Spider-Man/Peter Parker for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” in theaters on December 17.

The movie will feature villains from past “Spider-Man” iterations, like Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock. Based on the end-credits scene of “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” it’s possible that Hardy may also make an appearance.