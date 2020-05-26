Tom Holland had a pigeon stuck in his home and joked it was Will Smith before coaxing it safely outside

@tomholland2013/Instagram Tom Holland spied a pigeon in his living room.

Tom Holland had an unexpected visitor in the form of a pigeon in his home.

Holland joked the pigeon was actually Will Smith in disguise.

The two starred together in “Spies in Disguise,” in which Holland’s character accidentally turns Smith’s super agent into a pigeon.

Holland was able to safely guide the pigeon back outside.

Tom Holland had a moment of déjà vu when he discovered a pigeon made his way into his home.

The “Spider-Man: Far From Home” actor shared the adventure with his surprise visitor on Instagram.

“Hmm. OK then,” Holland said as he noticed his winged companion inside the same room as him.

@tomholland2013/Instagram Tom Holland notices a pigeon in his living room.

It didn’t take long for Holland to joke that the pigeon was Will Smith in disguise. The two co-starred in a 2019 animated movie, “Spies in Disguise,” in which Holland’s character accidentally turns Smith’s super spy into a pigeon.

“It’s always fun when my pal Will Smith comes to hang out in the living room,” Holland joked as he captured a selfie video with his new friend.

@tomholland2013/Instagram Tom Holland jokes that the pigeon is actually his ‘Spies in Disguise’ costar, Will Smith.

20th Century Fox Here’s an animated Tom Holland with Will Smith as a pigeon in ‘Spies in Disguise.’

After taking a moment to acknowledge the similarity, he helped guide the pigeon back outside while giving it some words of encouragement.

“OK dude. Atta boy. Good boy. Or girl. Could be,” said Holland as he motioned the pigeon towards a door in his house.

@TomHolland2013/Instagram Holland masterfully guides the lost pigeon through his house.

“This is great work. This is good form. Smashing it. To the door, to the door, to the door,” Holland continued to encourage the pigeon with only a towel separating them. “Love it. Love your work. Love your work.”

At one point, it looked like the pigeon was ready to take off in flight, concerning Holland, who let out a brief yell when the bird appeared to fly into a glass window.

@tomholland2013/Instagram Tom’s pigeon friend takes a short-lived flight.

“Oh, it’s flying! Oh no!” said Holland before the bird came back down to the floor.

From there, Holland was able to guide the pigeon the last few steps to an open door.

“You’re so close pigeon. No, not that way. This way, this way, this way. Be free!”

@tomholland2013/Instagram Holland convinces the pigeon to go out of his door instead of sticking around.

Holland finished up his adventure by sharing a poster from his 20th Century Fox animated movie “Spies in Disguise.” You can watch Holland’s bird adventure below.

