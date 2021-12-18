Tom Holland says he petitioned to appear in ‘Euphoria’ with Zendaya and visited the set ‘at least 30 times’

Zendaya and Tom Holland in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ Sony Pictures Entertainment

Tom Holland and Zendaya appeared in a new video by IMDb released on Thursday.

Holland wants to appear on the HBO series “Euphoria,” which stars Zendaya.

Holland and Zendaya were spotted kissing earlier this year, sparking dating speculations.

Tom Holland wants to star alongside Zendaya in her hit HBO series “Euphoria” — and she’s all for it!

Holland and Zendaya, both 25, appeared in a video by IMDb to answer fans’ questions on Thursday ahead of the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” premiere on Friday. Holland and Zendaya have worked on a total of three Spider-Man films together, including “Homecoming” and “Far From Home.”

In the video, Holland was asked about making a cameo appearance on “Euphoria,” which features Zendaya as the main character.

“Listen, I have been petitioning for this for a long time, and it has not happened yet and I’m very disappointed,” Holland said.

“I must have come to visit ‘Euphoria’ at least 30 times this season,” he told Zendaya.

Zendaya agreed, saying the cast should have tried to use him as an “easter egg” hidden in the series. An “easter egg” in entertainment refers to hidden clues or references featured in the content.

After Holland mentioned his desire to appear in the series a second time, Zendaya joked that she would “talk to some people” at HBO and “get them on the phone.”

Euphoria, which premiered in 2019, stars Zendaya who plays Rue, a 17-year-old high school student working through drug addiction and sobriety.

The series scored three Emmys in 2020, including Zendaya’s win for winning outstanding lead actress in a drama series.

Season two will premiere on Sunday, January 9, 2022, according to a trailer HBO released in November.

Speculation about the two being a couple sparked in July 2021 when they were spotted kissing in an Audi.

The two have since appeared together on red carpets and spoken about each other in interviews. In September, Holland referred to Zendaya as “My MJ” in an Instagram post for her 25th birthday. He also posted a photo to Instagram of Zendaya at the Dune premiere and captioned it with a heart emoji.

More recently, Zendaya referred to Holland as “My Spider-Man” in an Instagram post about his work on “No Way Home.”

In an interview for GQ’s Men of the Year Issue, Holland spoke about their relationship going public, saying the two felt “sort of felt robbed of our privacy” when the photos of them kissing were published.

A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)

“One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” Holland told GQ’s Oliver Franklin-Wallis.

He added that it’s “not a conversation that I can have without her.”

“This isn’t my story. It’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together,” Holland told GQ.