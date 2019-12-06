Tom Holland said he wasn't allowed to take photos with fellow Marvel stars after news broke that Sony was pulling Spider-Man from the MCU

ABC Tom Holland is known for his role as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Tom Holland says he was excluded from group photos with fellow Marvel stars at Disney convention D23 after it was revealed that Spider-Man would be removed from the MCU.

“The news had come out and I was obviously devastated,” the 23-year-old “Spies in Disguise” star said during an appearance on ABC‘s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Wednesday.

“I was really upset and all my Marvel friends were there and they were taking Marvel pictures and I was not allowed to be in them,” Holland, who made his Marvel debut as the webslinger in 2016’s “Captain America: Civil War,” continued. “It was awful. It was not the best day.”

The “Spider-Man: Far From Home” star appeared at the convention in August at the Anaheim Convention Centre in Anaheim, California as part of Walt Disney Studios’ presentation for its upcoming movies. Holland will be voicing a character in the upcoming animated film “Onward” alongside Marvel costar Chris Pratt, which Holland was promoting.

There were also appearances from MCU actors Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff) and Paul Bettany(Vision), who star on the new Disney Plus show “WandaVision,” and Anthony Mackie (Falcon/Sam Wilson) and Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes), who’ll team up for a new show on the streaming service called “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

In addition, “The Eternals” stars Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Angelina Jolie, and Barry Keoghan made an appearance to promote their film, which hits theatres on November 6, 2020.

“Black Panther 2” director Ryan Coogler was also on hand to talk about the sequel, which comes out on May 6, 2022.

At the time, news had broken that Sony and Marvel were unable to reach a financial agreement regarding Spider-Man. As a result, the Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, wouldn’t produce any future “Spider-Man” films and Holland’s version of the character wouldn’t be able to appear in the MCU.

Sony Pictures Entertainment Tom Holland in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home.’

“It’s been a crazy week, but I want to let you know I’m grateful from the bottom of my heart. I love you 3,000,” Holland said at the convention, referring to a line from “Avengers: Endgame.”

In September, it was revealed that the studios ended their feud and will be coproducing the upcoming third “Spider-Man” film, which hits theatres on July 16, 2021.

During his appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Holland said that he “sort of” played a role in returning to the MCU.

The actor explained that he got a call from Disney CEO Bob Iger while drunk at a pub with his family and thanked the executive for giving him the opportunity to be part of the MCU. That led to more phone calls and meetings, and Holland said he “wept” while talking to Iger.

“I was really emotional because I felt like it was all coming to an end,” he said. “We had a really good plan with what we were going to do with Sony. The future of Spider-Man was still very bright, but it would have been a shame to take him out of the MCU. That’s where he belongs and we built such a strong character in that world and it would have been a shame to lose that.”

Watch the video below (Holland talks about being excluded from photos at 10:30).

