Tom Holland was drunk when he made a last-ditch plea to Disney's Bob Iger to keep Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Tom Holland had been drinking in a pub with his family when Disney CEO Bob Iger called him to discuss the fate of Spider-Man, the actor said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Wednesday.

Kimmel explained that last time Iger was on his show, the Disney boss said Holland smoothed over the long-running dispute between Sony and Disney over the use of the web-slinger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I wouldn’t say it was entirely my doing,” Holland told the host, before jokingly adding, “I saved Spider-Man!”

Holland said he was devastated when the news broke that negotiations between the two entertainment giants had broken down and that Spider-Man would no longer appear in the MCU.

He asked for Iger’s email to thank him for the opportunity and was awaiting a call from the Disney CEO when he went to a local pub in England with his family.

Holland said he was “three pints in” when he got a call from an unknown number, which turned out to be Iger.

Ultimately, the call changed the fate of Spider-Man: Iger said that after talking to Holland, he called Sony to come back to the negotiating table.

“It was clear that he cared so much,” Iger said of the call with Holland in his appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in October.

“He’s a great Spider-Man, isn’t he?” Iger continued. “I felt for him, and it was clear that the fans wanted all this to happen.”

He added that sometimes when companies negotiate, “they kind of forget that there are other folks out there that actually matter.”

In September, it was announced that Sony and Disney had reached a deal for Holland’s superhero to star in a third MCU “Spider-Man” movie produced by Marvel Studios and its president, Kevin Feige, as well as one other MCU movie.

“I’m glad you got drunk and got on the phone with Bob!” Kimmel told Holland.

