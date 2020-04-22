Tom Holland planned to detox from alcohol during quarantine, but then Ryan Reynolds sent him a case of gin

Jimmy Kimmel Live YouTube Ryan Reynolds sent Tom Holland a case of gin with a special message on it.

Tom Holland told Jimmy Kimmel that he and his friends had been “drunk all the time” while quarantining together.

Holland then said he planned to take a week off from drinking alcohol, but the next day Ryan Reynolds sent him a case of gin.

The case of gin came with a Spider-Man reference from Reynolds: “‘Some friendly neighbourhood spider-gin, love Ryan.'”

Holland also dressed up as Spider-Man and donned his Peter Parker accent to surprise Kimmel’s 3-year-old son, Billy, on his birthday.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Tom Holland told Jimmy Kimmel that his plan to go a week without alcohol was derailed by a gift from Ryan Reynolds – a case of “spider-gin.”

Holland spoke with Kimmel on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” over video chat, and he told the late-night host that he and his three friends with whom he was quarantining were “drunk all the time.”

Holland told Kimmel he had managed to be “a little productive” and had done “some really good work” on the script that he and his friend Harry had been working on.

“I’ve been playing a lot of PlayStation,” Holland added, “and watching a lot of films and catching up on film history, and, like I said, drinking a lot.”

“I actually said this weekend that I was going to stop drinking for a week,” Holland told Kimmel. “I was going to have a week off, and then literally Monday morning – I’ve got my own prop – Ryan Reynolds sent me a case of gin.”

“Literally, literally I was like this morning I’m not drinking, the whole week I’m not drinking at all, and then literally the doorbell rang and there was a case of gin from lovely Ryan, so I think we’ll have to drink that.”

Kimmel joked that Reynolds’ gift was Deadpool trying to corrupt Spider-Man, while Holland read out the message attached to the box sent from Reynolds: “It says: ‘Some friendly neighbourhood spider-gin, love Ryan.'”

Holland later donned some Spidey clothing to surprise Kimmel’s son, who was celebrating his third birthday, and flawlessly reverted to his Peter Parker American accent.

Jimmy Kimmel Live YouTube Tom Holland also surprised Jimmy Kimmel’s son Billy by dressing as Spider-Man.

“Hey, Billy, it’s nice to meet you,” Holland said as Parker. “My name is Peter Parker, I live in Queens, New York. Where do you live? Do you know?”

Billy grew shy pretty quickly and laughed into his father’s shoulder, while Kimmel’s daughter Jane said Holland had a cute face. Holland and his friends then joined in a rendition of “Happy Birthday” to Billy.

Watch the full video below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.