Tom Holland says he cried after filming a ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ scene with Zendaya and Jacob Batalon

Zendaya and Tom Holland in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ Sony Pictures Entertainment

Tom Holland spoke to Entertainment Weekly about filming the upcoming third “Spider-Man” film.

The actor said he cried after filming one scene for “No Way Home” with Zendaya and Jacob Batalon.

Holland said that the movie feels like “the end of a franchise.”

Tom Holland said that he got emotional during one of his last days of filming “Spider-Man: No Way Home” with his costars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon.

“We’ve been making these films for five years now,” Holland told Entertainment Weekly in a new interview. “We’ve had such an amazing relationship, the three of us. We’ve been with each other every step of the way. We’ve done every single film, every single press tour.”

Holland joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Spider-Man/Peter Parker in 2016’s “Captain America: Civil War.” His first standalone movie about the iconic webslinger, titled “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” was released the following year.

“Homecoming” centered on Peter juggling his desire to be the friendly neighborhood hero with typical high-school woes, like a crush on a popular girl named Liz (played by Laura Harrier). The movie also introduced Batalon as Peter’s best friend Ned and Zendaya as an aloof classmate named MJ.

Tom Holland as Peter Parker in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Chuck Zlotnick/Sony Pictures Entertainment

Holland, Batalon, and Zendaya reunited for 2019’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” which took the students to Europe as part of a class trip. There, Peter and MJ’s romantic relationship blossomed.

The first trailer for the upcoming third “Spider-Man” film showed that their relationship will be tested following the events of “FFH.”

Holland told EW that while working with Batalon and Zendaya on one of his last days on the set of “No Way Home,” he became overwhelmed with emotion.

The actor said that he didn’t know if one scene, in particular, would be the last time the trio would be working together.

“[It] was heartbreaking but also really exciting because we’re all moving into the next chapter of our careers,” Holland recalled. “So sharing that moment with them was maybe the best day I’ve ever had on set. I don’t think I’ve cried like that ever.”

Tom Holland in the first trailer for “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Sony Pictures Entertainment

Holland previously told GQ and Collider that his Sony/Marvel contract is up after “No Way Home,” so his future in the MCU beyond that film is unknown. When he spoke to EW, the “Cherry” star said that this film feels like the conclusion of his “Spider-Man” franchise.

“We were all treating [‘No Way Home’] as the end of a franchise, let’s say,” Holland told EW. “I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you’d be seeing a very different version. It would no longer be the ‘Homecoming’ trilogy. We would give it some time and try to build something different and tonally change the films.”

“Whether that happens or not, I don’t know,” he added. “But we were definitely treating [‘No Way Home’] like it was coming to an end, and it felt like it.”

Zendaya shared a similar comment back in July, telling E News’ “Daily Pop” that filming “No Way Home” was “kind of bittersweet” because she’s not sure if the cast will get to star in another installment together.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” hits theaters on Friday, December 17.