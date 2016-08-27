Tom Hiddleston's Instagram has been hacked, just after he got it

Though Tom Hiddleston joined Instagram just two weeks ago, his account has already been hacked.

According to E! News, fans noticed Hiddleston’s account posting strange content around 9 a.m. today — including “weird videos” and “a Snapchat code to an unknown user,” among other posts.

Hiddleston reportedly regained control of his account two hours later, and the hacked posts have since been deleted.

The 35-year-old actor opened his Instagram account earlier this month by posting a picture of himself dressed as his character Loki from Marvel’s upcoming “Thor: Ragnarok” film.



