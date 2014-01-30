Here's A GIF Of Tom Hiddleston Auditioning For The Role Of Thor

Chris Hemsworth isn’t the only one capable of wielding Thor’s mythical war hammer, Mjölnir.

Before he played villain Loki, Tom Hiddleston was close to playing the Asgardian God of Thunder himself.

When he was cast in the film, Hiddleston originally signed a contract to play either Loki or Thor.

Footage of Hiddleston’s original audition tape to play Thor will be featured on the DVD and Blu-Ray for “Thor: The Dark World” when its out February 25.

A sneak peek from the discs has already made its way online via SuperHeroHype in the form of two GIFs.

Even though the role ultimately went to Hemsworth, Hiddleston told Chelsea Handler back in November he enjoyed the audition process and had a feeling he was more fit to play the anti-hero.

“I auditioned and I swung the hammer but they were always looking for Loki as well,” said Hiddleston. “I think the closer I got, they were like, ‘You should play the bad guy.'”

Ultimately, Marvel made the right choice in casting Hiddleston as Loki considering that he has gone on to become a fan favourite.

That being said, it’s fun to think of what kind of mischievous Thor he could have made.

