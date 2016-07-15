Tom Hiddleston says his relationship with Taylor Swift is 'not a publicity stunt'

There’s been a lot of talk that Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston’s relationship isn’t real, and instead just a stunt that’s meant to get the two celebrities a bunch of publicity (it’s working).

But now Hiddleston says that their relationship “isn’t a publicity stunt” in his first real public comment since the two were first spotted together. Earlier this week he dodged a simple question about Swift, and it was awkward. Not this time.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter after he was nominated for an Emmy for his role in AMC’s “The Night Manager,” the 35-year-old actor was forced to answer the question on everyone’s minds.

“Well, um. How best to put this?” he said, when THR pounced during the final question of the interview.

“That notion is — look, the truth is that Taylor Swift and I are together, and we’re very happy. Thanks for asking. That’s the truth,” he said. “It’s not a publicity stunt.”

Of course, if their relationship were a publicity stunt, this is exactly the type of thing he would say.

Trust no one. The truth is out there.

