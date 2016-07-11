Tom Hiddleston refused to answer a simple question about his relationship with Taylor Swift

Tom Hiddleston was quite dodgy when he refused to answer a reporter’s fairly simple question about his relationship with superstar singer Taylor Swift while the pair were visiting Australia’s Gold Coast.

The 35-year-old “Thor” actor was approached by a reporter from 9NEWS while heading to the beach to go for a jog, and quizzed about the “1989” singer.

“How’s Taylor enjoying the beautiful Gold Coast?” the reporter asked.

Hiddleston laughed before hemming and hawing. “Um, I uh, I-I-I I’m not going to answer that, if that’s alright,” he answered.

“What are you and your girlfriend looking forward to doing on the Gold Coast?” the reporter tried again.

“I don’t know,” Hiddleston said after a somewhat exasperated sigh. “It’s just good to be back.”

Swift was nowhere to be seen.

Was Hiddleston being cagey about the relationship because he values their privacy as a couple, and that’s often hard to come by when you’re both so famous? Or is it because, as some have suspected, their entire relationship is just a scam to build up publicity for the two of them?

We’re just asking the questions here.

