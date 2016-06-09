Tom Hiddleston says 'your guess is as good as mine' about being the next James Bond

With Tom Hiddleston fever at an all-time high following reports that the actor is having “advanced” talks to be the next James Bond, Hiddleston calmed everyone down when the question came up at Wizard World Comic Con over the weekend.

“I’m sorry to disappoint you, everybody,” the Brit told the audience. “I don’t think that announcement is coming. There’s not much that I can say that I haven’t already said, your guess is as good as mine, to be honest.”

We should note that though there have been reports that current Bond, Daniel Craig, has turned down $100 million to be in two more 007 movies, the actor has not officially commented at all.

So you can look at it two ways: The producers of the Bond movies began talking to Hiddleston to lure Craig back to the negotiation table, or Hiddleston is being his charming self and deflecting all talk until he signs a contract to be the next Bond.

Here are Hiddleston’s comments in full:



