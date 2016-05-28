Tom Hiddleston is reportedly in 'advanced' talks to be the next James Bond

With recent reports that Daniel Craig has declined an offer to continue as James Bond, one of the internet’s favourites to take over mantle of 007 may be inching closer to actually doing it.

Sources close to British actor Tom Hiddleston told Birth Movies Death that the star is in “advanced talks” to take over the role. But the source points out that no official offer has been made to Hiddleston yet.

Craig has played Bond for the last four films and has become a major earner for the franchise, as his films brought in over $3 billion worldwide.

Hiddleston has gotten a larger profile thanks to his darkly comedic performance as Loki in the Marvel movies, and more recently showed off his chops in a spy-type role with the AMC miniseries “The Night Manager,” in which he plays former British soldier Jonathan Pine from the John le Carré’s novel of the same name.

Sony Daniel Craig as James Bond in ‘Spectre.’

This is the first news of an actor having serious talks to take over for Craig.

Internet fodder has also bumped up candidates like Idris Elba and Gillian Anderson.

Hiddleston has not made it a secret that he wants the job. He told The Sunday Times earlier this year, “If it ever came knocking, it would be an extraordinary opportunity. And I’m very aware of the physicality of the job. I would not take it lightly.”

Sony, which releases the Bond movies, recently told Business Insider that it has no comment on the reports of Craig not returning for the yet untitled 25th Bond movie.

