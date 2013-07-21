Fans Went Wild When Tom Hiddleston Showed Up As 'Avengers' Villain Loki At Comic-Con

Tom Hiddleston gave fans a treat at Comic-Con.



He showed up at the Marvel panel as Loki to premiere footage from “Thor: The Dark World” out this fall.

Before the footage rolled he had some fun with the crowd taunting fans with “Where are your Avengers now?” and telling them to kneel before him.

Check out the video below:

Here’s one more photo from Loki at the event.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.