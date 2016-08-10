Tom Hiddleston just joined Instagram and his first photo is of him as Loki in the next 'Thor' movie

Loki has joined Instagram.

Tom Hiddleston, the actor who has played the Asgardian villain in three movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, started an account and posted a selfie in costume on the set of “Thor: Ragnarok.”

“He’s back!” the actor wrote, confirming that the best villain in the MCU would be returning in the third “Thor” film.

When last we saw Loki in 2013’s “Thor: The Dark World,” everyone presumed he was dead, but he was actually masquerading as Odin, the king of Asgard. The fact that the villain is secretly ruling an entire kingdom sure seems like a plot point that’s worth revisiting, and it appears we will at least check-in on him when the movie comes out in November of next year.

Maybe he’ll have another encounter with the Hulk?

It’s worth noting, perhaps, that Hiddleston is not following his girlfriend Taylor Swift on Instagram, because he is following zero people. Swift, likewise, is not following Hiddleston yet. Hmmm…



