Tom Hiddleston showed up to the Emmys alone -- but it looked like he had a blast anyway

Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swift may have recently parted ways, but you wouldn’t have been able to tell from his cheery disposition at the Emmys.

The two were reportedly dating for three months before calling it off. Us Weekly reported the breakup was Swift’s idea because “Tom wanted the relationship to be more public than she was comfortable with.“

But it didn’t look like the 35-year-old actor was feeling any heartbreak when he hit the red carpet for the 68th annual Emmy Awards. Hiddleston, who was nominated for his role in “The Night Manager,” was all smiles.

ABC Hiddleston with his ‘The Night Manager’ costars Hugh Laurie and Olivia Colman.

And when he later presented an award with “Quantico” actress Priyanka Chopra on stage, he twirled the actress around on stage.

Taylor Swift who?

After the Emmys, E! News even reported that the two were flirty at the Governor’s Ball after-party.

“Tom had his arm around her and held her close,” several insiders told E!. “Afterwards, Tom and Priyanka talked closely and were holding hands at one point for a few moments. Priyanka fixed Tom’s bow-tie and then the two kissed on both cheeks.”

While that may be so, Chopra was seen at HBO’s after-party with “Scandal” star Tony Goldwyn while Hiddleston was captured on camera with “Downton Abbey” star Michelle Dockery.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images I don’t know, Tom. Priyanka Chopra was looking pretty cosy with the ‘Scandal’ star.

He even gave “The Night Manager” director Susanne Bier a kiss on the cheek for her Emmy win for the limited AMC series in which he starred.



Hiddleston didn’t need a woman to hang out with though. He was looking downright chummy with a bunch of the stars at the Emmys and after-parties.

He laughed it up with late-night host James Corden and hung out with Hugh Laurie again at the AMC party.

AP Images Hiddleston and Corden were all smiles at the Emmys.

So what about Swift? The actor confirmed to People that the two are very much still friends. But at the moment, it seems Hiddleston is moving on just fine from the 26-year-old superstar.

NOW WATCH: The flying car is HERE



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.