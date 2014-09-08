Tom Hiddleston Crashed A Small Music Festival To Perform A Country Song

@JotunLoki_bot/Twitter The actor, who plays Loki in Disney’s Marvel films, surprised fans at the Wheatland Music Festival in Michigan over the weekend.

If you were at a music festival in Michigan over the weekend, you may have been serenaded by Tom Hiddleston.

MTV reports the “Avengers” actor crashed the Wheatland Music Festival Saturday to take over the stage and perform a rendition of country singer Hank Williams’ “Move It on Over.”

It seems a bit random; however, the actor, best known for his role as Loki in the Marvel universe, is playing Williams in future biopic “I Saw the Light.”

It looks like Hiddleston wanted to get a bit of practice in for the role.

You can watch a piece of the performance below as captured by one spectator.

