HOUSE OF THE DAY: Sports Team Titan Tom Hicks Lists His Gigantic Dallas Estate For $135 Million

Photo: AP

Businessman and former owner of the Texas Rangers Tom Hicks is selling his huge 25-acre Texas estate for $135 million, according to celebrity real estate blog The Real Estalker.The Dallas estate, which boasts a 29,000-square-foot mansion, pool house, and guest house, was originally designed in 1939 for the Italian count Pio Crespi and his American wife Florence by architect Maurice Fatio.



Tom and Cinda Hicks moved in 16 years ago, and have been renovating, restoring, and expanding ever since. The Real Estalker reported that Hicks spent $100 million of his estimated $1 billion fortune renovating this stately property.

The house has 14-foot ceilings, a country club-sized pool, gardens, a movie theatre, tennis court, and an undisclosed amount of bedrooms and bathrooms (though at 28,996-square-feet, we’re guessing it can comfortably fit multiple sets of families if necessary).

The Crespi/Hicks Estate is currently listed for sale with Douglas Newby & Associates. You can check out listing photos there.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.