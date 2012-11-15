Tom Hardy Will Star In Video Game-Turned-Movie 'Splinter Cell'

Tom Hardy will go from ‘TDKR’ Bane to Splinter Cell’s protagonist.

From superheroes to video games, Tom Hardy has been cast as Sam Fisher in the adaptation of “Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell” video game series to the big screen. Game creator Ubisoft confirmed Hardy will play the role of the NSA black-ops agent in the upcoming film.



From Variety:

“Tom Hardy is currently one of the biggest talents in the film industry, and he has a phenomenal ability to take on complex and varied roles with his broad range of acting skills,” said Jean-Julien Baronnet, CEO of Ubisoft Motion Pictures. “His involvement in the ‘Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell’ movie is exciting news for movie and video game fans alike.”

Ubisoft also announced Eric Warren Singer will work on the screenplay. He previously wrote the script for 2009’s “The International” featuring Clive Owen.

Warner Bros. and Paramount have been battling it out for rights to the film since the summer.

